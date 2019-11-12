Warriors boss fires up while rallying players with preseason speech - 'They take the piss out of us'

Warriors chief executive Cameron George has delivered a fiery, expletive-filled preseason speech to rally his troops for the 2020 NRL competition, saying everyone is against them heading into it.

George's speech was captured in the Warriors' new online mini-series called All In, which has been documenting their preseason progress heading into next year.

The Warriors boss began his address by talking about the values and ideals he wanted them to uphold next season. But soon after he transitioned to how others perceived the Kiwi club.

"Everyone is against us, everyone," he said. "Everything comes back to us. Somewhere along the way we will be in the trenches. Sometime everyone will be out at the front gate throwing stones at us, but we're going to look after ourselves internally."

As part of the speech, George even referenced the Warriors' new Wellington jersey, which was ridiculed after it was unveiled as "disgusting" and "the worst jersey in the history of sports".

"We even put a f***i*** jumper up [online] and everyone in Australia and New Zealand made fun of us and takes the piss out of us."

George said enough is enough.

"Well f*** it. Let's put that s*** aside, do it for our fans - they're the most important part of this - and let's do it for ourselves.

"Let's prove people wrong. Everyone has to put their hand up. I want to hear voices, people being loud. And if you're struggling with anything at all, say something and let's fix it.

"We have to be all in it and if there's even one fraction that breaks off, you can piss off."