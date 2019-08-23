Warriors boss believes 2020 is club's turning point

Warriors boss Cameron George claims 2020 can be the club's turning point as they plan for the possibility of an NRL pre-season with players training on both sides of the Tasman.

Warriors CEO Cameron George speaks to media at a preseason training. Source: Photosport

The Warriors' New Zealand nationals will return home on Monday week via a chartered flight, after clashes with Canberra and Manly.

They will then spend 14 days in hotel quarantine, before finally being released out of the NRL's bubbles and back to their families.

While all players aside captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have had some family in camp with them, it will be a reunion five months in waiting for most football department staff.

"They have been the unsung heroes in the background who have been doing it really tough," George told AAP.

The Warriors have gone through more in one NRL season than most would in their careers.

They have twice been put into an indefinite stay in Australia, not knowing how long they will be separated from young families.

The club had four players fly home on compassionate grounds and have had to successfully fight for exemptions to get Eliesa Katoa and Selestino Ravutaumada back to New Zealand after the season.

They have also been left with barely enough numbers to train and had to rely on loan players, but still remained in the hunt for the finals until last week.

"On two fronts we will look back on this year and say that was a turning point," George said.

"It's allowed us as a club to work in such an adverse situation, with so many uncomfortable moments and big challenges.

"And we have come through it, and to do that you have to have a strong culture.

"We can say you know what: 'We've almost got that right as part of our business'."

Beyond that, George senses a change off the field too in the perception of the Warriors and the way businesses and fans will want to be attached to them.

"We have been able to show the rugby league world what our club is all about," George said.

"For so long our club has sat there copping it for various reasons.

"People will look at us and say we are a critical part to the rugby league landscape.

"It's been a s**t year for everyone, not just in rugby league, but we are taking a lot of positives out of it."

But the battle still isn't over.

The club will give permission for players and staff with Australian families to stay in Australia and unless borders open by November will have two separate pre-season bases.

Incoming coach Nathan Brown will fly to Auckland to lead the club's camp there, while other staff who want to remain in Australia will oversee those players.

"(Otherwise) any player wishing to go to New Zealand and back to Australia for Christmas, they'd have to endure a 28-day isolation," George said.

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Warriors have won three of their past five against Canberra.

* Canberra need a win to stay in race for the top four.