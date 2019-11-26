Warriors boss adamant club won't fold over losses related to coronavirus

Warriors boss Cameron George says the club will not fold because of losses resulting from the coronavirus, but the financial implications are "massive".

George said the decision was week-to-week as to how long the first-grade squad would base themselves in Kingscliff in northern New South Wales.

They will play a home game against the Canberra Raiders on the Gold Coast this weekend.

“We’re going to lock ourselves in for round two,” he said.

“We’ll get through this week and decide.”

“I really give a lot of credit to our playing group, their resilience around these challenging times.”

“More credit to the families, there were a lot of devastated players there yesterday, there were some grown men with some tears in their eyes because it is really a difficult period to endure when you don’t know what the outcome is going to be.”

George said it would take just a couple of players to test positive for the virus to shut the NRL season down and the financial implications of not getting to play home games, let alone part of a season being called off, were obviously “massive”.

"I wouldn't think it'd take much to really jeopardise the competition for the year."

“It’s a big thing for sport in general … we’re a small to medium business who rely on events and our game days are major events.

“Our players, they go out and put on a show, if they’re not fit and healthy, it affects our major event.”

“It shuts down our business more or less, we’ve got to work through that with our owners and sponsors.”

“We won’t be folding over this, it might slow us down for a little bit, it might stop us playing for a little bit, but this club is resilient, it’s famous for being tough, it’s famous for getting through challenges and this is a major one.

George was of the belief that the Warriors would not host any matches at Mt Smart Stadium in 2020.