Warriors boss acknowledges he's keen to sign Sonny Bill Williams after Wolfpack season ends early

The Warriors have confirmed they are after Sonny Bill Williams.
Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport
The superstar is free after the Toronto Wolfpack's Super League season was cut short.
Warriors chief executive Cameron George said they were interested in a short term deal, with the team desperately short on players.
Warriors players are even calling for Williams to "come home", with Kodi Nikorima sharing a mock image of the 34-year-old in a Warriors jersey.
But they'll have plenty of competition, with Williams' former sides, the Roosters and Bulldogs, both keen on his signature as well.