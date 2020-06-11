Warriors boss acknowledges he's keen to sign Sonny Bill Williams after Wolfpack season ends early

The Warriors have confirmed they are after Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport

The superstar is free after the Toronto Wolfpack's Super League season was cut short.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said they were interested in a short term deal, with the team desperately short on players.

Warriors players are even calling for Williams to "come home", with Kodi Nikorima sharing a mock image of the 34-year-old in a Warriors jersey.