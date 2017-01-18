Warriors blow commanding lead, with Storm winning NRL trial in Queensland

Source:AAP
First-half cameos from Shaun Johnson and new captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have not been enough to stop Melbourne claiming a 30-18 NRL trial win over the Warriors in Queensland.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Warriors training and media session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.
But the injury-plagued pair no doubt received a pass mark from new Warriors coach Stephen Kearney for simply emerging unscathed on Saturday from Sunshine Coast Stadium.
A relieved Kearney put them on ice after the high-profile duo helped set up a commanding 18-6 halftime lead for the Warriors.
Tuivasa-Sheck revelled in his first game back from a serious knee injury, setting up one try and then snaffling up a Johnson bomb to score himself.
Johnson was restricted to the first half of the trial after opting to sit out last weekend's Auckland Nines with a groin complaint.
But with the pair watching from the sidelines, a Storm outfit with just five grand-final team members launched a stunning comeback in front of 10,169 fans.
Nines sensation, young halfback Brodie Croft, played a major hand as Melbourne laid on three tries in the final 10 minutes to run away with the match.
Tuivasa-Sheck surprisingly replaced Ryan Hoffman as skipper this season under Kearney despite playing just seven games for the club.
The former Sydney Roosters' premiership winner is finally back from a season- ending knee injury suffered last April in his first year with the Warriors.
Asked if there were any lingering doubts about his knee before the match, Tuivasa-Sheck said: "I put a lot of work into it - now I have to trust that and just go out there."
