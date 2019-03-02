TODAY |

Warriors beat West Tigers in NRL trial as Fusitua, Maumalo bag doubles

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL

The Warriors have continued their strong form in the trials, recording a second pre-season win with a 26-16 victory over the Tigers in Whangarei.

Wingers David Fusitua and Ken Maumalo both crossed for doubles in the five tries-to-three victory.

Blake Green and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made their first appearances of the pre-season, with the captain and reigning Dally M medallist getting through 60 minutes.

Green was taken off at halftime, leaving Chanel Tavita-Harris and Adam Keighran in the halves for the Warriors.

Maumalo had opened the scoring with a try in the corner following a bounce pass from Tohu Harris after a move broke down on the left edge.

Luke Brooks hit back with a try for the Tigers before Fusitua crossed for his first.

Maumalo crashed his way over for a second before halftime to give the Warriors a 14-6 lead at the break.

An offload from Jazz Tevaga opened up an opportunity for Fusitua finished to score his second early in the second half.

Adam Pompey scored the Warriors’ fifth try after a lovely kick-behind from Peta Hiku, who moved to fullback after Tuivasa-Sheck was taken out.

Fusitua and Maumalo lasted just shy of 70 minutes before being taken off by coach Stephen Kearney.

The Tigers scored two late consolation tries with Kiwis centre Esarn Marsters scoring for Wests in the final minutes.

It is the second win for the Warriors in the trials after they overcame the Melbourne Storm 12-6 in Geelong last weekend.

The winger grabbed a double in his side's 26-16 win in Whangarei. Source: SKY
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Tyrone May identified as Panthers' player involved in latest sex video
2
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights
Shaun Johnson shines on Sharks debut, sets up two tries against Knights
3
Goodhue got his team rolling early with his left boot as the Crusaders claimed a 22-12 win in Brisbane.
Cheeky Jack Goodhue cross kick sets up first try, gets Crusaders off to perfect start in gritty win over Reds
4
The 18-year-old completed the Whanganui mile in 3:58.41 to set a new record.
Top Kiwi running prospect Sam Tanner completes sub-four minute mile, beating Nick Willis' old Kiwi record
5
Sunwolves flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi scores against the Chiefs
Sunwolves punish sloppy Chiefs to take first ever away Super Rugby win
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Jack de Belin

NRL braces for next day of bans after new rules announced for player misdemeanours

Dragons star Jack de Belin in action during an NRL match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Dragons star Jack de Belin stood down by NRL over sexual assault charge

Sam Burgess defends NRL players' behaviour despite 17 off-field incidents in horror offseason - 'terrible coverage'
Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George. Vodafone Warriors Media Day. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Wednesday 10 January 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors toughen expectations, say they'll stand down players facing 'serious' allegations