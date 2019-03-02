Warriors beat West Tigers in NRL trial as Fusitua, Maumalo bag doubles

The Warriors have continued their strong form in the trials, recording a second pre-season win with a 26-16 victory over the Tigers in Whangarei.

Wingers David Fusitua and Ken Maumalo both crossed for doubles in the five tries-to-three victory.

Blake Green and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made their first appearances of the pre-season, with the captain and reigning Dally M medallist getting through 60 minutes.

Green was taken off at halftime, leaving Chanel Tavita-Harris and Adam Keighran in the halves for the Warriors.

Maumalo had opened the scoring with a try in the corner following a bounce pass from Tohu Harris after a move broke down on the left edge.

Luke Brooks hit back with a try for the Tigers before Fusitua crossed for his first.

Maumalo crashed his way over for a second before halftime to give the Warriors a 14-6 lead at the break.

An offload from Jazz Tevaga opened up an opportunity for Fusitua finished to score his second early in the second half.

Adam Pompey scored the Warriors’ fifth try after a lovely kick-behind from Peta Hiku, who moved to fullback after Tuivasa-Sheck was taken out.

Fusitua and Maumalo lasted just shy of 70 minutes before being taken off by coach Stephen Kearney.

The Tigers scored two late consolation tries with Kiwis centre Esarn Marsters scoring for Wests in the final minutes.