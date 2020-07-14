TODAY |

Warriors ask veteran Adam Blair to retire or leave club at season's end - report

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have reportedly asked veteran Kiwi Adam Blair to retire or depart the club at the end of the season as part of the franchise's efforts to execute a full cleanout.

Adam Blair. Source: Photosport

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas offered the information while appearing on Channel Nine's NRL show, 100% Footy.

"The Warriors have had a friendly conversation with Adam Blair," Chammas said.

"He has an option in his favour next year, but I think the club would be quite receptive to any decision by Adam Blair to retire at the end of the season or move on.

"Obviously being a stalwart of the game, played for many years, but I think the Warriors feel its time to move in a different direction, and they wouldn't be disappointed if Adam Blair decided to hang up the boots.

"I think there is a common denominator as well, but the coach and the players mentioned are all managed by the same person…They've all been given the tap on the shoulder."

Chammas' last comment was in relation to controversial agent Isaac Moses, who also manages fellow teammates Blake Green and Gerard Beale along with the recently-sacked Kearney.

Green and Beale have also been told by the club their services won't be retained next year.

Moses - who represents over 100 players in the NRL - is currently appealing the NRL's decision to have him de-registered after the NRL Integrity Unit found he had assisted a player back in 2017 in misleading an investigation.

The matter is expected to be resolved next year.

League
Warriors
NRL
