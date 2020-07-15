Warriors annoyed at only being offered 'untested' and 'fringe' players by rival clubs

The Warriors are annoyed they're only being offered untried talent from rival clubs in their pursuit of loan players for the second half of the NRL season.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi club have had feelers out for several weeks, preparing for the departure of Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa.



The foursome will return home for personal reasons on Sunday but caretaker coach Todd Payten said the Warriors were no closer to finding loan replacements and repeated his criticism of the attitude from other clubs.



He said the only players being offered were inexperienced, with 20 or fewer first grade games to their name, which wouldn't make the sort of difference required.



He is on the verge of shunning the loan process and taking a punt on the little- used personnel in his own squad.



"I have no problem if (the loan offerings) are NRL players but at the moment if they're giving us players that are untested or fringe players, my thought process is that we're better off getting some experience into our younger guys for the long-term benefit of the club," he said.



"We find out if they're up to it. And if they aren't up to it, that'll be good for their development, whether it's this month or next year."



Source: 1 NEWS

Payten said across their three-month relocation in Australia, the Warriors had been offered a total of just four loan players packing decent experience.

They had accepted the services of two - Sydney Roosters prop Poasa Faamausili and Penrith front-rower Jack Hetherington, who will play his fourth match on loan this weekend, against the Roosters.



Payten said he felt down by the lack of significant help from his rivals.



"Absolutely, yeah. I feel there are several clubs and coaches that publicly will say we're doing a great thing and would love to help us out and would do anything to do it.



"But when it comes to the crunch, they're not. So that is disappointing."



Meanwhile, Payten confirmed he had dropped 321-game forward Adam Blair to the interchange this week because of his substandard performance in their 46-10 loss to Cronulla.



However, he wouldn't push further and say Blair should decline his final-year option at the club in 2021. Some media reports have speculated club management want the Kiwis stalwart to walk away and free up significant funds.



"There is a lot of value that Adam gives our organisation, he's a real professional," Payten said.

