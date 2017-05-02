Warriors and Kiwis great Manu Vatuvei officially retires from rugby league

TODAY |

Warriors and Kiwis great Manu Vatuvei has officially announced his retirement from rugby league.

Vatuvei, who scored a club-record 152 tries in 226 appearances for the Warriors, hasn’t played since a stint with English club Salford Red Devils that ended last year but said it was tough to accept that his playing days were over.

“Well as you already know that I’ve been out of the game and talks that I’m retired or going to retire but I wasn’t ready to or accept that my time is up and can honestly say it’s been the tough and now I’m ready to accept and announce my retirement,” Vatuvei wrote on Instagram.

The 33-year-old announced earlier in the week that we will no longer box after discovering he had a brain cyst.

Vatuvei, who scored 22 tries for the Kiwis in 29 Tests, thanked fans for their support in the self-deprecating post.

“I know I’ve been one of those player (sic) that always have you on the edge of your seat when ever I played or high ball comes my way,” he wrote.

Vatuvei said the decision from both stars to stick with Tonga after the RLWC helped generate fans' interest.

“But I like to always try put a good performance for you every time I’m out there on the field.”

The man who was affectionally known as the ‘Beast’ will go down as one of the most decorated players in Kiwis history having won the Tri-Nations in 2005, the Rugby League World Cup in 2008 and the Four Nations wins in 2010 and 2014.

The Mate Ma'a Tonga winger enjoyed a lighter moment with one of the team's assistants.

He also played two Tests for Mate Ma’a Tonga in the Rugby League World Cup in 2017.

Vatuvei was forced to end his boxing career last month suddenly after the discovery of a brain cyst.

Manu Vatuvei celebrates his second try during the Kiwis and Kangaroos ANZAC Test match., Brisbane ,Australia on May 1, 2015. Copyright Photo: Patrick Hamilton/ www.Photosport.co.nz
Manu Vatuvei celebrates his second try during the Kiwis and Kangaroos ANZAC Test match. Source: Photosport
