TODAY |

Warriors' already thin forward stocks depleted further with Bunty Afoa's season-ending injury

Source:  AAP

The Warriors' NRL campaign has been dealt a substantial blow with impact prop Bunty Afoa ruled out for most of the season with a knee injury.

Bunty Afoa. Source: Photosport

Afoa reportedly suffered an ACL tear at a training session last week, meaning he will be out for several months and potentially won't be sighted in 2020.

The Samoan international made 17 of his 20 appearances off the bench last year, impressing with the explosive bursts that have been a trademark since his Warriors debut in 2016.

Coach Stephen Kearney can ill afford any more injuries to a propping rotation that was already relatively thin.

Leeson Ah Mau and Agnatius Paasi are likely starters again in 2020 while Sam Lisone, Jackson Frei, Lachlan Burr and veteran Adam Blair are also middle forward options.

Kearney has spoken of a desire to field second-rower Isaiah Papali'i in the middle this season.

The Warriors open their campaign away to Newcastle on March 14. Before then they play trial games in New Zealand against Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers.

League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:23
TJ Perenara speaks to Breakfast about baby news, embracing te reo and growing up in Porirua
2
Māori All Stars won't sing NZ national anthem to 'support Indigenous brothers' after Advance Australia Fair cut
3
Tonga expelled by International Rugby League
4
Watch the moment TJ Perenara stuns John Campbell with surprise studio visit - 'I've come to see you!'
5
Muay Thai referee praised for diving to canvas to catch head of knocked out fighter
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Latrell Mitchell happy at Souths after becoming "complacent" at the Roosters

Sonny Bill Williams to return to the ring for boxing bout with Aussie Rules great - report
00:12

'We were extremely nervous' - Maria Folau speaks about husband Israel's controversial Super League move

Hull have no objections to fans bringing rainbow flags next round when Folau, Catalans come to town