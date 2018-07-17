 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Warriors aiming to use two-week Australia trip as springboard for playoffs

AAP
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL

Warriors linchpin Blake Green hopes a fortnight on Australia soil allows the side to click as they begin to ponder a return to the NRL finals.

The New Zealand-based Warriors have cooled since the veteran five-eighth helped them to a hot 5-0 start to the season.

They sit eighth but on Sunday can go three wins clear of ninth-placed West Tigers with five rounds to play, by continuing their staggering run of dominance over the Titans - who they've beaten 14 times in their past 15 clashes.

The Warriors will remain in the country until their round 21 clash with St George Illawarra and a good fortnight should all but assure them their first finals campaign since 2011.

But they will again be undermanned after key pair Issac Luke (calf) and Tohu Harris (knee) were ruled out on Friday.

Neither arrived with the team but are expected to be healthy to play the Dragons.

Green (ribs) will return though and the eight-club journeyman saw enough in their frustrating 12-6 loss to Melbourne from the stands to give him confidence.

"You don't get that experience unless you play in close games, and there aren't that many close games in the NRL," he said.

"Like, 12-6, you don't always get that high quality type of game.

"It was a good experience for our boys to see what that feels like and I'm sure we'll be better next time we're in that situation."

Coach Stephen Kearney was reluctant to look beyond Sunday's clash with the Titans.

But Green knows the next few weeks will be crucial as they aim to finish the regular season as they started it.

"We've got two weeks on the road ... we're not coming back," he said of their Australian mini-break.

"It's just about spending some time together and putting all our energy into the next two weeks - the little block that we've got away.

"We'll reassess after that."

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Warriors have won the past six, 14 of the past 15 and the past seven at Robina against the Titans.

* The Titans are conceding the most linebreaks (6.1 per game) and the Warriors the second most (4.7) this season.

* The combined right side of the Warriors has scored the most tries of any NRL team this season.

Blake Green of the Warriors celebrates Shaun Johnson of the Warriors try during the NRL League match, Warriors v Manly, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 9th June 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Blake Green and Shaun Johnson. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
2

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby
3

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender
4

Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition
5

Watch: Super League star nails game-winning penalty goal after full-time hooter - from 55m out
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Panthers resigned to losing star halfback Nathan Cleary
00:15
Newcastle blew their 12-0 lead to fall 20-18 in Townsville last night.

Cowboys score in final minutes to earn remarkable comeback win over Knights
00:15
Matulino's Wests Tigers earned a 16-4 win over Canterbury last night.

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Roosters resisting buying into media 'speculation' surrounding them as NRL playoffs approach

Watch: Super League star nails game-winning penalty goal after full-time hooter - from 55m out

1 NEWS
Topics
League

Yesterday's Super League contest between St Helens and Warrington ended in dramatic fashion thanks to the boot of Danny Richardson.

St Helens clawed their way back from an 8-0 halftime deficit to tie the scores at 12-12 in yesterday's match and after surviving three drop-goal attempts by Warrington in the final moments, were given a chance to pull off a miracle with a penalty inside their own half.

Up stepped Richardson from 55 metres out with the full-time hooter already gone.

The English half nailed the kick with metres to spare, sending the crowd at Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens into euphoria as the winners dog-piled their hero on the field.

"It's outstanding for a young kid to have the confidence to step up and kick it," his coach, Justin Holbrook, said of the 21-year-old's kick, which put the Saints ahead for the first and only time.

"He's everything you want in a young player, you want them to back themselves and he gets it done."

With the win, St Helens finished the regular season 10 points clear of their next closest rival, Wigan, at the top of the table heading into the Super 8s.

Ste Helens' Danny Richardson slotted the goal from inside his own half to beat Warrington 14-12. Source: SKY
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:25
Police were called to Sylvia Park Mall shortly after the incident yesterday.

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

Two people critically injured as bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

Survivors of Florida school shooting embrace Kiwi way of life on New Zealand trip

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby

Pictures: Stunning images of rare blood moon captured in Nelson

Former Warriors prop Charlie Gubb quits NRL for English side Widnes

AAP
Topics
League

Canberra NRL prop Charlie Gubb has signed a contract to immediately join English Championship club Widnes pending his UK visa.

The Vikings beat the transfer deadline to sign the Raiders forward for the rest of the 2018 season.

New Zealand-born Gubb, 28, had been lined up to join Championship club Leigh until they pulled the plug after missing out on promotion and he changed course for the Vikings.

"It's been a bit of a surreal 24 hours, but I'm excited by the opportunity that has emerged to join Widnes Vikings," Gubb said.

"I had a few different opportunities to consider but I was excited by the one presented to me by James Rule and Widnes Vikings.

"I know that the Vikings have some quality players and some very exciting young talent, so I'm looking forward to joining them in the fight to sustain their Super League status."

The 185cm tall prop began his career with New Zealand Warriors and has made five appearances for the Raiders in 2018.

Widnes interim head coach Francis Cummins said Gubb was a "no-nonsense front rower with an appetite for chasing people down".

"His signing, and the recent moves for Harrison Hansen and Liam Finn, have given us options and depth that we've lacked all season."

Charlie Gubb
Charlie Gubb Source: Photosport
Topics
League