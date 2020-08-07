Warriors agree to sign Nathan Brown as new coach in three-year deal

The Warriors have agreed to sign former Knights coach Nathan Brown on a three-year deal starting in 2021.

Nathan Brown Source: Photosport

Former Origin coach Phil Gould will come to the club as a board director.

The New Zealand NRL club had been searching for a new coach following Stephen Kearney's axing after the team relocated to Australia.

Brown confirmed to media last night that he was in talks to take up the reigns at Mount Smart Stadium.

"The truth is, I'm a career coach, I love coaching and the Warriors job is a great opportunity, as is the Cowboys job," Brown told Triple M.

Brown was part of the Warriors set up earlier in the year as a consultant before his role was cut in the Covid-19 crisis.

The 47-year-old had previously withdrawn himself from consideration as interim coach Todd Payten emerged as the club's favourite.