Warriors add Eels' flyers to replace homeward-bound wingers

Warriors coach Todd Payten says the addition of Parramatta players Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings for the next month will add quality to his side as they prepare for the departure of some big stars.



George Jennings Source: Getty

On Monday star wingers David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo, along with Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa, will return to their families in New Zealand after an extended stay in Australia.



The athletic wide men are among the Warriors' best each week and Payten says the team will need to quickly embrace the arriving Alvaro and Jennings to ensure their defence does not suffer.



"I've spoken to them and their CEO and they're super excited," Payten said.



"There's some quality there too which will help.



"They will need to learn pretty quickly - in four or five days - to learn our calls and understand our structures a little bit, and to find themselves within the group.



"That's another challenge for them and us and we'll tackle that (on Monday)."