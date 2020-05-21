TODAY |

Warriors add Canberra Raiders youngster as emergency replacement

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have bolstered their depleted forward stocks before the resumption of the NRL, bringing Canberra Raiders youngster Jack Murchie to the club.

Jack Murchie is tackled Source: Getty

The 22-year-old prop arrives as an emergency replacement following a string of injuries in the New Zealand side.

Murchie, who has amassed three NRL games for the Canberra Raiders, has joined the team on the Central Coast on a one-year deal.

The signing comes after season-ending injuries to prop Bunty Afoa, Jazz Tevaga and Jackson Frei (knee) and Leeson Ah Mau (pectoral muscle).

