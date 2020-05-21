Warriors add Canberra Raiders youngster as emergency replacement

The Warriors have bolstered their depleted forward stocks before the resumption of the NRL, bringing Canberra Raiders youngster Jack Murchie to the club.
Jack Murchie is tackled Source: Getty
The 22-year-old prop arrives as an emergency replacement following a string of injuries in the New Zealand side.
Murchie, who has amassed three NRL games for the Canberra Raiders, has joined the team on the Central Coast on a one-year deal.
The signing comes after season-ending injuries to prop Bunty Afoa, Jazz Tevaga and Jackson Frei (knee) and Leeson Ah Mau (pectoral muscle).