'I wanted to honour him' - Kearney puts Vatuvei at No. 5 for farewell game despite legend's inability to play

Blockbusting centre Solomone Kata and first-choice hooker Issac Luke will return to action for the Warriors in Friday's clash with the Penrith Panthers in Auckland.

Luke returns after missing the Warriors' 26-22 loss to the Sea Eagles with a shoulder injury two weeks ago, while Kata is back after a two-game absence following the death of his brother in Tonga.

With veteran back-rower Ryan Hoffman sidelined due to a foot complaint, Bunty Afoa will once again start in the second-row.

Departing Warriors legend Manu Vatuvei has been named for the last time in the No.5 jersey, although his selection is honorary in his final appearance for the club and Ken Maumalo will start on the left wing.

Mt Smart Stadium will be temporarily renamed Manu Vatuvei Stadium for the match, as the 31-year-old is farewelled after gaining an early release to join Salford in the English Super League.

He leaves New Zealand on Sunday but will be farewelled in style by Warriors fans on Friday night, although his new contract precludes him from playing against the Panthers.

Kearney has honoured him all the same by naming "The Beast" in the No.5 jersey he made his own in 226 games for the club.

"While Manu isn't contractually able to play for us on Friday night, I really wanted to honour him by including him in our team list," Kearney said.

"He's one of the club's greatest players and we are really looking forward to giving him a fitting send-off on Friday night.

"He won't play but he'll certainly run down the tunnel before kick off one last time."