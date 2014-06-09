 

'I want to stay in the NRL' - Dragons star Josh Dugan rules out union code switch

St George Illawarra star Josh Dugan admits being left frustrated by the hysteria surrounding his best position on the field, but has ruled out a move to play rugby union overseas.

Josh Dugan at Dragons training.

Dugan made the shock admission last month that he has genuinely considered making a cross-code switch after beginning talks with rugby clubs overseas.

But the Kangaroos representative has since closed the door on that option and wants to remain in the NRL - whether with the Dragons or elsewhere.

"I've ruled out overseas. Obviously I want to stay in the NRL - I feel like I'm at an age now where I've still got a few more good years in me in the NRL. That's my plan," Dugan told AAP.

"Hopefully it's with the Dragons. I want to stay at the Dragons but as a player you've got to look after you future and your family's future as well."

Speaking in camp with the Kangaroos where he'll play in the centres against New Zealand, an off-contract Dugan re-iterated his belief in being one of the top fullbacks in the game.

The 26-year-old is reportedly chasing a multi-year deal worth close to $1 million a season.

"I've played fullback my whole career and the rep jerseys that I get, it's because you've got guys like (James Tedesco) and (Darius Boyd) that are world class fullbacks," he said.

"That's not to say that I'm not, it's just that they give more in different areas. I've shown that I can handle a few different positions and that's probably another feather in my cap.

"I felt I proved that at the Four Nations. It's just about me putting my best foot forward for the team and doing my job here. The rest will sort itself out."

Dragons coach Paul McGregor - who himself is off-contract - has backed Dugan to play at fullback, however the club is understood to be considering the NSW star as a centre.

That means a likely contract offer at a reduced rate to that tabled to fullbacks.

"It's a bit frustrating at times for me being told that I'm a long-term centre, but at the moment I'm playing fullback and feel like I'm playing it pretty well," Dugan said.

"Hopefully we get through the ins and outs of it and get something sorted pretty soon."

