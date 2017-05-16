 

'I want to play more minutes' - NZ born Ben Te’o keen to make a statement in Lions tour

The former NRL star says he's eager to get a starting spot for the British and Irish Lions.
00:29
1
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

2
Chiefs' centre Tim Nanai-Williams leaves the field with an injured shoulder during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 10 March 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs star Tim Nanai-Williams in a race against time to play against All Blacks

00:30
3
Terry scored the opening goal, but then assisted Watford for the equaliser in the first half.

Video: Departing Chelsea skipper John Terry goes from hero to zero in a matter of minutes

00:15
4
It’s all happening for Team NZ in their preparations for the America’s Cup in Bermuda.

What will happen next? Team New Zealand break their rudder during training in Bermuda

00:37
5
Messam said he was hopeful teammate Michael Leitch's family in the Pacific nation would be able to help out.

'Kava's like gold at the moment!' Liam Messam eager to unwind Fijian-style after intense Super Rugby clash with Crusaders in Suva

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.

02:40
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

So is it time for a change? Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders what other jobs would suit the players?


 
