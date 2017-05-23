'I want him to be Benji, not someone else' - Wayne Bennett stands by former Kiwis captain Marshall

While reluctant to criticise Benji Marshall, Wayne Bennett has had no problem pointing the finger at his slow starting forwards ahead of Brisbane's NRL semi- final against Penrith at Suncorp Stadium.



Benji Marshall of the Broncos looks on Source: Getty

Bennett raised eyebrows when he stuck with veteran Marshall at halfback for tonight's sudden-death clash despite his erratic kicking display in last week's loss to Sydney Roosters.



Marshall will partner Anthony Milford in the halves, with Kodi Nikorima at fullback for skipper Darius Boyd who has succumbed to a hamstring injury.



Bennett believed Marshall wasn't allowed to fire a shot in the 24-22 loss to the Roosters because of their misfiring pack.



"I'm never critical of my halves when our forwards haven't done the job they should have done," he said.



"We weren't as good as we should have been in the forwards last week.



"I'm confident we have trained well but we have to go out there and do the job and not get too excited early.



"I want the Broncos to play like the Broncos."



But Bennett did have some advice for Wests Tigers-bound Marshall ahead of what may be his last game for Brisbane.



"I want him to be Benji, not someone else," he said.



"Benji plays what is in front of him, enjoys his footy and doesn't take it so seriously."



Brisbane need some Marshall spark after emerging as one of the NRL's worst starters, conceding the second-most points in a match's opening 20 minutes - a whopping 148 or a converted try a game.

The Broncos were up to their old habits again last week when they conceded two tries in the opening 18 minutes against the Roosters.



Bennett didn't have to be told Brisbane could not afford another sleepy start against a livewire Penrith led by teenage halfback Nathan Cleary.



"We have to control the ruck speed a bit better than we did last week," Bennett said.



"Penrith will be good. They've had an up-and-down season but they are in a good position now.



"There are only six teams left in the comp so there's a lot to play for."



While they may not start well, Brisbane know how to finish.



They have scored the most second-half points of any team (324) - 22 more than nearest rival Melbourne.

