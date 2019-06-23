'I want to get picked again' – Tonga victory won't be farewell for Benji Marshall

Benji Marshall is hoping that last night's display for the Kiwis won't be his last, targeting more opportunities at Test level.

Making his Kiwis return for the first time since 2012, Marshall was instrumental in New Zealand's 34-14 victory over Mate Ma'a Tonga.

At the age of 34, Marshall's Test career definitely has more yesterdays than tomorrows, however the veteran halfback wants to keep his time in the black jersey alive for as long as possible - even if it won't come easy.

"You've just got to take it one week at a time I suppose," Marshall said.

"As much as I've enjoyed this week and really loved it, I want to get picked again at the end of the year on the back of deserving it."

With the likes of Kodi Nikorima and Kieran Foran also playing well and in contention for stints in the Kiwis in the future, Marshall knows holding onto his spot as first-choice halfback will be a struggle, but one he's more than up for.

"We've got some great Kiwi halves in the competition, there's a couple that weren't there and a couple that'll be pushing.