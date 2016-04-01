'I want to finish my career a Tiger' - NRL star Robbie Farah

Wests Tigers veteran Robbie Farah insists he has put the fallout over his bitter exit from the NRL club behind him as he prepares to make an emotional return to Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

Tigers hooker Robbie Farah. Source: Photosport

It was almost two years ago when the Tigers board backed then-coach Jason Taylor's call to drop Farah to reserve grade, forcing the long-time captain to link with South Sydney last year.

While most of the decision-makers remain at Concord, Farah has put the past behind him.

"That's something that I've really put to bed. I had to put that to bed," he said on Tuesday.

Farah had spent 14 years at Concord since making his debut in 2003 - including the merger-club's maiden premiership in 2005 - before being pushed out.

His axing also denied him a chance to play his 250th match at Leichhardt Oval, where he was instead famously captured having a beer on top of the scoreboard in their final match that year.

Now an anticipated sellout crowd will welcome him back at the same venue on a Sunday afternoon.

"It's funny how things work out in footy. I'm really looking forward to it. I've been thinking about it ever since I signed on that dotted line," he said.

"It's a place I love so much and probably one of the biggest regrets of leaving last time, not having one last game at Leichhardt. You always just think you're always going to get another game there.

"I didn't at the time and now to get back there and play on a Sunday afternoon, it's going to be a pretty special occasion for myself and my family and for a lot of the boys."

Farah is likely to regain his beloved No.9 jumper in a team revamped by the mid- season transfer deadline, with Canterbury fullback Moses Mbye also switching clubs.

The pair's inclusion is expected to give Ivan Cleary's side a real thrust in their attempt to end a six-year finals drought which is the equal longest in the league.

The Tigers are currently four points outside of the top eight in 10th spot with 10 games to go.

Farah said it was important he control his emotions to ensure victory over Gold Coast.

"I've got a job to do for the team. Moses Mbye coming in at fullback as well. The both of us, we just need to slot right in that team without too much disruption," he said.

"We've got to make sure we do our job for the team and get the win because at the end of the day, we don't want the fans showing up on Sunday at Leichhardt and sending them away with a loss."

Farah also declared a desire to finish his career as a Tiger, but is unsure whether to call time this year.