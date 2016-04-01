 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I want to finish my career a Tiger' - NRL star Robbie Farah

share

Source:

AAP

Wests Tigers veteran Robbie Farah insists he has put the fallout over his bitter exit from the NRL club behind him as he prepares to make an emotional return to Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

Robbie Farah passing wide Tigers v Warriors NRL rugby league match at Campbelltown Stadium, Campbelltown Australia. Sunday 30 August 2015. Photo: Paul Seiser/Photosport.co.nz

Tigers hooker Robbie Farah.

Source: Photosport

It was almost two years ago when the Tigers board backed then-coach Jason Taylor's call to drop Farah to reserve grade, forcing the long-time captain to link with South Sydney last year.

While most of the decision-makers remain at Concord, Farah has put the past behind him.

"That's something that I've really put to bed. I had to put that to bed," he said on Tuesday.

Farah had spent 14 years at Concord since making his debut in 2003 - including the merger-club's maiden premiership in 2005 - before being pushed out.

His axing also denied him a chance to play his 250th match at Leichhardt Oval, where he was instead famously captured having a beer on top of the scoreboard in their final match that year.

Now an anticipated sellout crowd will welcome him back at the same venue on a Sunday afternoon.

"It's funny how things work out in footy. I'm really looking forward to it. I've been thinking about it ever since I signed on that dotted line," he said.

"It's a place I love so much and probably one of the biggest regrets of leaving last time, not having one last game at Leichhardt. You always just think you're always going to get another game there.

"I didn't at the time and now to get back there and play on a Sunday afternoon, it's going to be a pretty special occasion for myself and my family and for a lot of the boys."

Farah is likely to regain his beloved No.9 jumper in a team revamped by the mid- season transfer deadline, with Canterbury fullback Moses Mbye also switching clubs.

The pair's inclusion is expected to give Ivan Cleary's side a real thrust in their attempt to end a six-year finals drought which is the equal longest in the league.

The Tigers are currently four points outside of the top eight in 10th spot with 10 games to go.

Farah said it was important he control his emotions to ensure victory over Gold Coast.

"I've got a job to do for the team. Moses Mbye coming in at fullback as well. The both of us, we just need to slot right in that team without too much disruption," he said.

"We've got to make sure we do our job for the team and get the win because at the end of the day, we don't want the fans showing up on Sunday at Leichhardt and sending them away with a loss."

Farah also declared a desire to finish his career as a Tiger, but is unsure whether to call time this year.

"I'm really looking forward to giving it my all, this last 10 weeks, working hard and enjoying my footy. I guess we'll assess that at the end of the year," he said.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:18
2
Kyrgios was filmed imitating a lewd act during the Queen's Club championships in London.

Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

3
Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi

'No guts' - Samoa PM slams Manu Samoa rugby team amid nine-Test losing streak

4
England rugby coach Eddie Jones

'Engage the brain before opening the mouth' - ex-England great slams Eddie Jones' outspoken antics

00:21
5
Brazil's Julia Guimaraes put an overzealous fan in his place in Russia.

Watch: Reporter scolds football fan after avoiding attempted kiss - 'Never do this to a woman'

00:52
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Live Stream: National’s Simon Bridges takes on Winston as Acting PM in Question Time, as strikes loom for the Government

The Greens also want to know why the Housing Minister is looking overseas for help on prefab Kiwibuild homes.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.

04:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 