Wallabies trio back Israel Folau's bid to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga

Wallabies players have offered support for Israel Folau in his bid to play rugby league for Tonga, believing it would be a waste if their former teammate never plays elite sport again.

Folau is missing from Australia's Rugby World Cup campaign after being sacked by Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs in May, having posted anti-homosexual messages on social media that breached his contract.

However, he doesn't appear to have lost the respect of experienced trio Christian Lealifano, Will Genia and David Pocock, who all wished the former star fullback well on Tuesday.

Lealiifano was particularly effusive, believing Folau would benefit from having a platform to showcase his undoubted skills.

"We're completely focused on here but it's nice to hopefully see him play some footy," Lealiifano told journalists in Tokyo, where they're preparing to face Wales this weekend.

"He's an exceptional talent and someone I feel would be wasted to not play sport again.

"It'd be nice to see him run around, it should be cool. And I am happy for him if he gets to do that."

Pocock is an outspoken gay rights campaigner and has previously described the impact of the fallout over Folau's homophobic views as "sad", believing rugby and all sport must be seen as inclusive.

However, he backed the sentiment of Lealiifano and Genia.

"My thoughts are the same as them, like, all the best to him. Mate Ma'a Tonga, hopefully they go well," Pocock said.

Former rugby league star Folau scored 37 tries from 73 Tests for the Wallabies and is regarded as one of their greatest attacking players of his generation.