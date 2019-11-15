Wallabies star Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou gatecrashes Tongan rugby league parade on quad bike

He might play for Australia, but Taniela Tupou, aka the Tongan Thor, showed his love for his first home while taking part in a parade today to celebrate Tonga's historic rugby league win over the Kangaroos.

The Wallabies star and blockbusting Reds prop took part in the parade on a quad bike, even giving Broncos star Joe Ofahengaue a lift at one point in video of the celebrations.