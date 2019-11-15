TODAY |

Wallabies star Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou gatecrashes Tongan rugby league parade on quad bike

He might play for Australia, but Taniela Tupou, aka the Tongan Thor, showed his love for his first home while taking part in a parade today to celebrate Tonga's historic rugby league win over the Kangaroos.

The Wallabies star and blockbusting Reds prop took part in the parade on a quad bike, even giving Broncos star Joe Ofahengaue a lift at one point in video of the celebrations.

A public holiday was declared in the Kingdom today to celebrate the Tongan Invitational XIII’s first ever win over the Kangaroos at Auckland's Eden Park on November 2.

Taniela Tupou AKA the Tongan Thor has taken part as Tonga celebrated its rugby league team’s historic win over the Kangaroos Source: Supplied
