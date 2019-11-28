TODAY |

Wallabies star Folau Fainga'a re-signs with Rugby Australia

Source: 1 NEWS

Wallabies and Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga'a has re-signed with Rugby Australia through to the end of the 2022 season.

Folau Fainga'a and Taniela Tupou. Source: Photosport

The 24-year old, who made his Super Rugby debut last year, has established himself as an integral member of the Wallabies since also earning his first cap against the All Blacks in 2018.

A former concreter, Fainga'a then enjoyed a breakout Super Rugby campaign in Canberra this year with 12 tries, just three behind Crusaders winger Sevu Reece.

"It's great to have my immediate future sorted early and I am aiming to build on a personally successful 2019 season," said Fainga'a, who has played 12 Tests.

The retention of Fainga'a looms as crucial for incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie given 19-Test Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu has been linked with a move to Stade Francais.

Fainga'a returns to training next month ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season, which opens for the Brumbies in Canberra against Queensland on January 31.

