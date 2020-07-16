TODAY |

Walker brothers in discussions with Warriors about head coaching role

Source:  1 NEWS

The Walker brothers are contenders to take on the Warriors’ job as a coaching duo, club boss Cameron George has confirmed.

Ben (middle) and Shane Walker (right) in 2015. Source: Getty

Ben and Shane have been considered first grade coaches in waiting since leading the Ipswich Jets to Intrust Super Cup and State Championship glory in 2015.

They preach an innovative style that has caught the eye of George,

"They have expressed their interest, we've had initial discussions with them," Warriors CEO George told Nine News.

"They are terrific guys and I am really interested in their model and their methodology around coaching."

“They have put their hand up and the club are weighing up a number of various options."

"The Walkers are certainly a part of the process we are undertaking."

