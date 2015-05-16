Vocal NRL star Valentine Holmes wants Sharks' No.1 spot

Source:AAP
NRL star Valentine Holmes plans to be a more vocal presence for the Cronulla Sharks from fullback, a position he aspires to fill for Queensland and Australia.
Valentine Holmes of the Sharks
Source: Getty
Holmes was one of the Kangaroos' best during last year's World Cup win, scoring five tries against Samoa and six against Fiji from the wing - with Billy Slater at fullback.
"It (fullback) is definitely a good position, I'd like to see myself playing in the future," Holmes said on Tuesday.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport