League


Vocal NRL star Valentine Holmes wants Sharks' No.1 spot

Source:

AAP

NRL star Valentine Holmes plans to be a more vocal presence for the Cronulla Sharks from fullback, a position he aspires to fill for Queensland and Australia.

Valentine Holmes of the Sharks

Source: Getty

Holmes was one of the Kangaroos' best during last year's World Cup win, scoring five tries against Samoa and six against Fiji from the wing - with Billy Slater at fullback.

"It (fullback) is definitely a good position, I'd like to see myself playing in the future," Holmes said on Tuesday.

NRL

