League


Video: 'We're in this together' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo video bombs Andrew Fifita interview

"I've never seen a more tighter group," said Fifita about the Mate Ma'a Tonga RLWC squad.
The Fifth Harmony singer joined the Tongan league team to snap some photos after their close 20-18 RLWC loss to England in Auckland.
Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.
Fifita turned away from the Australian Kangaroos to represent Tonga at this year's RLWC tournament.
Kristian Woolf praised his players for what they have done on and off the field at the RLWC.
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.
With the win wrapped up and the hooter gone, Ioane made sure to remind Wales it didn't really matter what they did.

'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

Watch: 'I don't regret anything' - Tonga star Jason Taumalolo all smiles after heart-breaking RLWC loss

Watch: 'We rocked the world' - Emotional Andrew Fifita proud of Tonga's RLWC campaign

Watch: 'There's no way in the world you don't look at it' - Tonga's coach on controversial ref call

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

