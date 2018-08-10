Video: Warriors women catch Auckland reps napping, execute perfect kick and chase to score

Warriors winger Ken Maumalo has opened up about his improved season in this year's NRL, on track to reach his best ever return for tries in a single campaign.
Maumalo, 24, was an often maligned figure at times during the Warriors' miserable 2017 season, at times looking out of his depth in the number five jersey.
However, through sheer persistence, Maumalo's form on both attack and defence have seen him become one of the first names on the Warriors' team sheet and earning himself a Kiwis debut in the process.
Maumalo has also crossed over for five tries this season, eyeing his best every tally of seven with four regular season matches to be played.
Speaking to NRL.com, Maumalo was quick to credit his teammates for his improved form.
"I feel like just my defensive reads have been a little off next to Sol (centre Solomone Kata). I feel I can really knuckle up on that a bit better and just sticking to my tackles," he said.
"Other than that I think everything is going OK on my edge, the left edge.
"I give big props to Sol and my back row, and Greenie (five-eighth Blake Green), which is helping me play a bit better.
"But I can still get better."
Maumalo also says that the side have to keep improving heading into the end of the regular season, with the Warriors needing at least two wins from their final four games to guarantee a top eight finish.
"Leading into this next block of games we've got to build on our skill.
"If you're willing to go get it, then you'll go get it. I think some weeks we've been on and some weeks we've been off, so it's just a mindset which is leading to that inconsistency stuff."
Maumalo and the Warriors are next in action later tonight, facing off against the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium.
David Fusitu'a will become a 10-season Warrior after signing a long-term deal with the NRL club.
The winger has committed to the Auckland club until 2023 after extending his contract for four seasons beyond its original expiry date next year.
He will become the eighth Warriors player to clock up a decade of service after making his debut as a teenager in 2014.
Fusitu'a, who's scored 15 tries this season, is committed for longer than any of his teammates.
The next longest contract is held by skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, until 2022.
Coach Stephen Kearney said it was a priority to retain the hulking right winger, whose diving corner finishes have become a trademark.
"There's no question he has made tremendous progress, especially over the last two seasons. He provides wonderful value for us in all respects," Kearney said.
"He's a player the club has put a lot of work into to develop into a high- quality footballer and he is repaying the faith we have always had in him."
Tongan international Fusitu'a has scored 47 tries in 75 first-grade appearances.
Four doubles this season were followed by a hat-trick against Manly in round 14.
He hasn't scored since but the Warriors hope that will end in Friday's home match against Newcastle, who have conceded 10 tries to Fusitu'a in five games.
Of the Warriors' leading tryscorers, 23-year-old Fusitu'a sits second on the all-time list for strike rate.
His average of won try every 1.59 games is bettered only by Manu Vatuvei's 1.48 games (152 tries in 226 matches).