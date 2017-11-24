Video: 'I wanted to experience that' - Dinah Jane eager to be among exuberant Tongan league fans

US singer Dinah Jane has revealed she wanted to come New Zealand sooner after seeing the passionate Mate Ma'a Tonga fans celebrate their team's success so far in the Rugby League World Cup.

Jane, 20, has been keeping up to date with the Tonga's progress at the RLWC through social media.

The Fifth Harmony singer told 1 NEWS that she really wants to be a part of the Tongan fanfare and atmosphere, which has been a highlight of this year’s tournament.

"Man I'm telling you that's why I wanted to come vacation (in NZ) real quick," said Jane.

"Only because on social media you see everybody so proud running through the streets with their red flag, red face, red wig and I wanted to experience that because for our boys to make it this far in the competition - just makes our people even more prouder."

She said the Tongan team have shown great belief to get this far in the competition.

"You know this is such a great team."

Jane announced earlier in the week that she will be singing Tonga's national anthem at tomorrow's semi-final in Auckland between Tonga and England.