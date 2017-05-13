 

Video: Unstoppable Panthers centre Waqa Blake runs over the top of Warriors' Tuivasa-Sheck

It looked as though Blake blew a try but he backed himself to score an important try for Penrith.
It looked as though Blake blew a try but he backed himself to score an important try for Penrith.

As it happened: Courageous Panthers make incredible comeback to defeat Warriors

00:45
2
Dagg played for his University club today in Christchurch as he prepares to make his return for the Crusaders.

Video: 'I was pretty nervous today' - Israel Dagg returns to club rugby after knee injury


00:24
3
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

00:26
4
The former South African sevens star scored the only try of the match from 60-metres out.

Video: Lions flanker Kwagga Smith leaves Brumbies defenders for dead showing electrifying pace

00:24
5
The Washington point-guard has tied the series 3-3 to force Game 7 against Boston.

Watch: 'What a shot!' Wizards' John Wall sinks match-winning three pointer to beat Celtics


