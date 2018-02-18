 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Video: 'They're just stuck at the hip!' Warriors stars reveal biggest 'bromance' in team

share

Source:

1 NEWS


Senior members of the Warriors have revealed which pair of teammates share the biggest 'bromance' in the team - and it's not stars Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Despite a couple of other duos coming up, one pair were a clear favourite amongst the team's senior members.
Source: TAB

Players sat down for a light-hearted interview as part of their promotional duties on Valentine's Day when they were asked which duo were the most tight-knitted around the camp.

"Something that's slowly growing at the moment is Blake Green and Simon Mannering," Tohu Harris said.

"I reckon that's going to blossom throughout the season."

However, Tuivasa-Sheck, Johnson and David Fusitu'a all had a younger pair in mind.

"Ata [Hingano] and Nate [Roache]" the Warriors captain said.

"Wherever At goes, Nate's there and whenever Ata has his shirt off, Nate has his shirt off so it's those two!"

Fusitu'a jokingly gave a couple of examples of the duo's closeness too.

"They go everywhere together, they hold hands, go to the toilet!"

As for Mannering, he denies the he has any bromances in the team.

"I'm a lone wolf!"

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Winger Aphiwe Dyantyi made sure his first Super Rugby game was one to remember.

Watch: Lions rookie combines blistering pace with cheeky grubber for smooth solo try on debut in win over Sharks

2
Kodi Nikorima runs with the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session

'I just want to keep proving people wrong' - Kodi Nikorima thriving at Broncos despite pressure from critics

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his quarter final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during day nine of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Roger Federer aiming for 97th career title after dispatching Andreas Seppi in straight sets

00:15
4
The Cape Town team wasted little time sending a statement to the rest of the competition in the 28-20 win.

Stormers kick off Super Rugby with a bang, score brilliant long-range team try in close win over Jaguares

00:14
5
The 2-1 win over the Perth Glory lifts the Nix into ninth spot.

Phoenix bounce back from blowout losses with last minute winner against Glory

00:42
With her partner Peter Nunnes by her side the Green MP announced she was expecting her first child.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

01:33
Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

A satellite image showing the location of Cyclone Gita in relation to Fiji's One-i-Lau island about 12.40pm NZT on February 13

Cyclone Gita expected to make landfall Tuesday bringing a 'huge amount' of rain and wind

MetService says it's still too early to say where Gita will have the biggest impact.

00:30
Survivors are recovering in hospital after three women blew themselves up at a fish market.

Trio of suicide bombers kill 20 at crowded market in Nigeria

Survivors are recovering in hospital after three women blew themselves up at a fish market.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 