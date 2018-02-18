Video: 'They're just stuck at the hip!' Warriors stars reveal biggest 'bromance' in team



Senior members of the Warriors have revealed which pair of teammates share the biggest 'bromance' in the team - and it's not stars Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Players sat down for a light-hearted interview as part of their promotional duties on Valentine's Day when they were asked which duo were the most tight-knitted around the camp.

"Something that's slowly growing at the moment is Blake Green and Simon Mannering," Tohu Harris said.

"I reckon that's going to blossom throughout the season."

However, Tuivasa-Sheck, Johnson and David Fusitu'a all had a younger pair in mind.

"Ata [Hingano] and Nate [Roache]" the Warriors captain said.

"Wherever At goes, Nate's there and whenever Ata has his shirt off, Nate has his shirt off so it's those two!"

Fusitu'a jokingly gave a couple of examples of the duo's closeness too.

"They go everywhere together, they hold hands, go to the toilet!"

As for Mannering, he denies the he has any bromances in the team.