 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Video: Storm star Billy Slater tears through Newcastle scoring electrifying double

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne's Billy Slater has reminded Queensland State of Origin selectors of just what he offers with a scintillating performance in the Storm's 40-12 win over Newcastle.

Snubbed by the Maroons selectors Slater put on a stunning performance in Melbourne's 40-12 win over the Knights.
Source: SKY

A shock Maroons omission from Wednesday's series opener, Slater played like he had a point to prove on Friday night at AAMI Park, as the Storm extended their lead at the top of the NRL ladder while the Knights remained anchored at the bottom.

And they did it without skipper Cameron Smith, who was rested from the game after Queensland's brutal Origin loss.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said Smith was "cooked" but would return for their Thursday night clash with defending premiers Cronulla.

Slater pushed his case for an Origin recall for game two against NSW later this month with two second-half tries while he also had two earlier try assists.

The 33-year-old fullback scored his first in the 43rd minute when he snaffled a Cooper Cronk kick and miraculously managed to get the ball down as he crashed over the line.

The second, 10 minutes later, was trademark Slater when he ran on to an inside ball from Cronk, sliced through the defence and stepped around Queensland winger Dane Gagai to score.

Slater overshadowed a double from winger Suliasi Vunivalu, both scored from kicks by a busy Cronk, who showed no ill effects from Origin.

Cronk said he'd love Slater to be back in the Queensland side.

"From a personal point of view, he's doing all the right things and you'd love for him to have the story of getting back to the level of playing Origin," Cronk said.

"He cherishes the Maroon jersey.

"But then, there's the other side in that I've got no idea what the selectors are thinking ... the one thing I can say is that Billy is getting back to the form we all know he's capable of.

"He'll just concentrate on what he can do and, when the team is named, hopefully Billy's a part of it."

Melbourne burst out of the blocks and raced to a 16-0 lead, but the Knights continued to battle bravely and were rewarded with a spectacular try in the corner to winger Ken Sio.

He was unlucky not to collect a second minutes later when the final pass was ruled forward.

Knights coach Nathan Brown said Cronk and Slater had more experience than his whole starting side combined.

He said his team were outmuscled.

"Physically, they were far too big and powerful for us," Brown said.

"We really struggled physically to contain their forwards."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

00:30
2
Peter Burling looked as though he jumped the gun but timed his run to perfection.

Watch: Perfect start! Classy Team New Zealand boost past Dean Barker's Team Japan

00:30
3
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Relentless Team NZ pull off commanding win and end Team France's America's Cup campaign

00:30
4
The Swedish syndicate fired a warning shot to their rivals that they are serious contenders.

Watch: Courageous Artemis Racing hand hot favourites Oracle second defeat in Bermuda

00:30
5
After fighting so hard to get back into the match, the Warriors fell back into painful habits to give the Eels a halftime lead.

Watch: Brain explosion! Johnson howler gifts Radradra runaway try

00:15
Ninety thousand music festival goers were evacuated from the concert grounds due to a "concrete terrorist threat".

Watch: Concert goers break into song while evacuating from German music festival over terrorist threat

The festival was set to be headlined by Rammstein, along with American rockers System of a Down.

00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ