Video: Storm star Billy Slater tears through Newcastle scoring electrifying double

Melbourne's Billy Slater has reminded Queensland State of Origin selectors of just what he offers with a scintillating performance in the Storm's 40-12 win over Newcastle.

A shock Maroons omission from Wednesday's series opener, Slater played like he had a point to prove on Friday night at AAMI Park, as the Storm extended their lead at the top of the NRL ladder while the Knights remained anchored at the bottom.

And they did it without skipper Cameron Smith, who was rested from the game after Queensland's brutal Origin loss.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said Smith was "cooked" but would return for their Thursday night clash with defending premiers Cronulla.

Slater pushed his case for an Origin recall for game two against NSW later this month with two second-half tries while he also had two earlier try assists.

The 33-year-old fullback scored his first in the 43rd minute when he snaffled a Cooper Cronk kick and miraculously managed to get the ball down as he crashed over the line.

The second, 10 minutes later, was trademark Slater when he ran on to an inside ball from Cronk, sliced through the defence and stepped around Queensland winger Dane Gagai to score.

Slater overshadowed a double from winger Suliasi Vunivalu, both scored from kicks by a busy Cronk, who showed no ill effects from Origin.

Cronk said he'd love Slater to be back in the Queensland side.

"From a personal point of view, he's doing all the right things and you'd love for him to have the story of getting back to the level of playing Origin," Cronk said.

"He cherishes the Maroon jersey.

"But then, there's the other side in that I've got no idea what the selectors are thinking ... the one thing I can say is that Billy is getting back to the form we all know he's capable of.

"He'll just concentrate on what he can do and, when the team is named, hopefully Billy's a part of it."

Melbourne burst out of the blocks and raced to a 16-0 lead, but the Knights continued to battle bravely and were rewarded with a spectacular try in the corner to winger Ken Sio.

He was unlucky not to collect a second minutes later when the final pass was ruled forward.

Knights coach Nathan Brown said Cronk and Slater had more experience than his whole starting side combined.

He said his team were outmuscled.

"Physically, they were far too big and powerful for us," Brown said.