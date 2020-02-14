TODAY |

Video shows proud dad Sonny Bill Williams bonding with newborn son

Former All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams has proudly shown off his newborn son in a touching video posted to social media.

The sporting star along with wife Alana welcomed their fourth child this week, with Williams announcing the news on social media earlier today.

Afterwards, Williams posted a video of the pair enjoying a special bonding moment.

"Getting that skin to skin," he wrote, indicating the newborn was a son.

The pair also have two daughters - Iman was born in 2014 and Aisha in 2016 - along with their son Zaid, who was born in June 2018.

Williams recently joined the Toronto Wolfpack in the UK Super League, but returned to New Zealand ahead of the birth. 

