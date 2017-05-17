Video: Samoan league hopeful left stranded by pro clubs and visa issues, finally getting his shot

Lightning footwork and pure speed - it's fitting that Phoenix Hunapo-Nofoa's nickname is 'Highlight Reel'.

And the highlights Hunapo-Nofoa created recently got famous English league club Bradford Bulls so excited that they signed the Samoa Sevens star as their premier half for this year.

Kiwis legend Graham Lowe, one of the new owners of the Bulls, said the discovery was special.

"Certainly his running with the ball was very exciting and he had great balance - everything I knew that we needed in that particular position," he said.

"I thought, 'gee wiz, he's it!'"

But halfway through the season and Bradford still hasn't secured his visa.

For four months he's waited with little feedback from the club - for four months he hasn't been paid.

"It was emotionally and physically draining to be quite honest," Hunapo-Nofoa said.

"Not just for me but for my partner who's also given up a fair bit to move up there with me."

Once a dominant force in England, four years of financial turmoil has seen Bradford dropped from the Super League and in January the club went into liquidation.

Lowe stepped in to save the struggling club but immigration red tape has made rebuilding difficult.

Lowe says Hunapo-Nofoa didn't meet the visa criteria.

"I feel really sorry for him he found himself in a difficult situation that no one could help."

Looking to replace current star Kieran Foran who leaves at the end of season, the Warriors proposed he prove himself in the domestic Fox Memorial Competition but more red tape blocked that move.

It's been a huge test of self-belief for the 22-year-old.

"I was always told I was never big enough, I was never fast enough, never strong enough to make it and my mum and dad were my first two biggest believers and they always said 'don't listen to anyone'.

"If you want to do something and you set out to do it you'll always be able to do it."

His faith has been rewarded with a one-way ticket to link up with the Gold Coast Titans' feeder club Tweed Heads.