Video: Roosters star Blake Ferguson flirts with the touchline to score dazzling try against poor Eels

Parramatta face a nervous wait on scans for star Corey Norman after the halfback suffered a suspected knee injury in the Eels' 48-10 loss to the Sydney Roosters.

Norman limped off after getting caught awkwardly in a tackle from behind by Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in the second half.

His possible injury compounded the end of a three-game winning streak for Brad Arthur's men, who were barely in the contest against a rampant Roosters outfit at ANZ Stadium.

Wing pair Daniel Tupou and Blake Ferguson combined for five of their eight tries, while Latrell Mitchell bounced back from his reserve grade dumping to score a try and set up another.

Eight days out from the naming of the NSW team for the State of Origin opener, Roosters halfback Mitchell Pearce also had two try assists and contributed to two more.

The win ends a period of four losses in five games for the Roosters and lifts them back into the top four on seven wins equal with Cronulla and Brisbane.

The Roosters led 28-4 at halftime when Mitchell produced a brilliant offload in the midfield, igniting a 65-metre attack that ended in Tupou scoring in the corner.

Eels centre Michael Jennings pegged one back, but Ferguson then crossed twice to complete a hat trick and Joseph Manu also went over.

The signs were ominous from the outset for the 10,467 crowd, with Mitchell palming off Kirisome Auva'a for opening points to start a dominant period of six straight Roosters sets.

In the space of 10 minutes, the hosts were out to a 14-0 and were racing the clock after Michael Gordon kicked a penalty goal and Jake Friend sliced over from close range.

Eels winger Clint Gutherson stemmed the tide when he finished off a 60-metre movement, but more ill-discipline condemned the visitors to their worst first half of the season.