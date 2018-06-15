 

Video: Rabbitohs winger grabs four tries against Eels to ruin brother's 250th match

South Sydney winger Robert Jennings has ruined older brother Michael's 250-game celebrations with four tries in the Rabbitohs' 42-24 thrashing of Parramatta.

Robert Jennings crossed over four times in his side's 42-24 win last night.
Source: SKY

Facing off directly against older siblings Michael and George, Robert crossed twice in the first half to edge the Rabbitohs to a two-point lead at the break.

However the Eels' defence fell off dramatically and the Rabbitohs took full advantage, with Robert completing his dream night with two more tries on the way to their 11th win of the season.

They temporarily move to the top of the ladder ahead of Penrith and St George Illawarra, who are yet to play this round, on points differential, while the Eels remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

It was also their seventh straight win - the first time they've achieved the feat since 1994.

The hosts had hoped to build on their drought-breaking win over North Queensland last week and appeared on their way when a Bevan French try gave his team an eight-point lead in the 25th minute.

But once the Rabbitohs found their feet, Parramatta were simply no match for the league's best attack in front of a disappointing crowd of 8047 at ANZ Stadium.

Tries to Robert Jannings and Alex Johnston in the space of three minutes gave the visitors the lead at the break, with Johnston completing a brace soon after the resumption.

Jennings claimed the second hat trick of his career after skipper Greg Inglis found himself in the backfield, and he then registered his fourth on the hour- mark.

He finished the night with a game-high 163 metres, six tackle busts and four line breaks, while Johnston also had a combined six line break and try assists.

Consolation tries to Eels pair Jarryd Hayne and Josh Hoffman saved some face for Brad Arthur's side, with Hayne now scoring three tries in his two matches since returning from a hip injury.

With State of Origin II on Sunday week, Inglis was given an early rest after 68 minutes, while their NSW contingent also finished unscathed.

