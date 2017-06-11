Video: Panthers score twice in final minutes to snatch victory over Raiders

Two late try assists from Matt Moylan have fired Penrith to a stunning 24-20 comeback win over Canberra, lifting the Panthers into the NRL top eight.



Penrith trailed by eight points with three minutes to go on Saturday evening when Moylan put Corey Harawira-Naera over to give his side a sliver of hope.



And that hope turned into ecstasy for the crowd of 8730 in Bathurst where the captain sent Tyrone Peachey on the final play of the match to seal a dramatic win.



In his second week at five-eighth, Moylan finished the game with a try, two try assists, three line break assists and four tackle breaks.



Young fullback Dylan Edwards was also impressive, carrying the ball for a game- high 231 metres, breaking nine tackles and busting the line twice.



The Raiders looked likely to make their own jump into the top eight when they took a big lead on the back of a five-minute explosion.



Down 12-10 with just over 20 minutes remaining, Elliott Whitehead soared over Moylan to take an Aidan Sezer bomb before offloading to Joey Leilua for the go- ahead try in the 57th minute.



Canberra then appeared set to run away with the game when a diving Nick Cotric crossed soon after to give his team a two-try advantage and a 20-12 lead.



And that's how the scoreline appeared to have finished before Moylan's late heroics, giving the Panthers their fourth-straight win and jumping the Raiders and Parramatta to eighth spot.

