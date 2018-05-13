 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Roosters prop Dylan Napa is in hot water and has been cited for two careless tackles against the Warriors in his side's 32-0 NRL win last night in Auckland.

Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.
Source: SKY

But NRL officials failed to pick up on the Queenslander's head butt on Warriors' Jazz Tevaga late in the match.

Napa head butted Tevaga in the 78th minute after the Samoan international shoved Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

A melee broke out between both side's after a push and shove between Tevaga and Waerea-Hargreaves.

Though the incident went unnoticed and unpunished Napa was cited by the NRL Review Committee for a careless high tackle on Isaiah Papali’i in the 74th minute and a dangerous late tackle on Bunty Afoa in the 80th minute.

Warriors forwards Afoa and Tevaga were cited for dangerous hits on Roosters forwards Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Waerea-Hargreaves in the first half.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:15
3
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:14
4
NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

00:15
5
Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.

Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

Police car generic.

Member of the public finds woman stabbed at Napier property

She has been transported to hospital and has undergone surgery for her serious injuries.

01:54
Labour’s Iain Lees-Galloway insists the government’s impending employment law changes won’t hamper strong Kiwi businesses.

Workplace Relations Minister accepts some Kiwi businesses will not survive employment law changes

"If a small change to the minimum wage is going to be that detrimental to them then they don't sound resillant," Iain Lees-Galloway said.

00:12
Numerous people were injured in a two car crash at Edgewater Rd, Pakuranga.

Numerous injuries after east Auckland crash

Two cars collided in the suburb of Pakuranga shortly after 9am today.


Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

'We are devastated by this shocking event' - Relatives of family killed in Western Australia mass shooing break silence

The family of the seven were found dead with gunshot wounds on Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Police officers cordon off the area after a knife attack in central Paris, Saturday May 12, 2018. The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Two people killed in Paris knife attack

French authorities say a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four in the center of Paris before being killed by police.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 