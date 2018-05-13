Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa

Roosters prop Dylan Napa is in hot water and has been cited for two careless tackles against the Warriors in his side's 32-0 NRL win last night in Auckland.

But NRL officials failed to pick up on the Queenslander's head butt on Warriors' Jazz Tevaga late in the match.

Napa head butted Tevaga in the 78th minute after the Samoan international shoved Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

A melee broke out between both side's after a push and shove between Tevaga and Waerea-Hargreaves.

Though the incident went unnoticed and unpunished Napa was cited by the NRL Review Committee for a careless high tackle on Isaiah Papali’i in the 74th minute and a dangerous late tackle on Bunty Afoa in the 80th minute.