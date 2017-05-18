 

Video: NRL legend Brett Kimmorley breaks down on live TV after bravely talking about late wife's cancer

The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.
Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

Team New Zealand boat damage.

Team New Zealand reveal the damage caused to their boat after collision with British rivals

Ben Ikin had some touching words for the NRL superstar after it was revealed he is battling mental health issues.

League star Greg Inglis checks himself into mental health clinic as ongoing battle with depression revealed

Bennett took figures of 3-31 today against Bangladesh in Dublin in his first ODI in over three years for New Zealand.

Watch: Welcome back! Hamish Bennett bags three wicket haul after three-year ODI absence for Black Caps

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.


 
