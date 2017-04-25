Video: Mitchell Pearce field-goal sees Roosters break Anzac Day curse against Dragons

A Mitchell Pearce field goal has fired the Sydney Roosters to a 13-12 NRL golden point win over St George Illawarra in an Anzac Day classic.

Played in front of a record crowd of 40,864 at Allianz Stadium, the Roosters No.7 was the hero for the home side against the Dragons, who were gallant after losing five-eighth Gareth Widdop just before halftime.



After Pearce scored a try to give his side the lead for the first time in the 66th minute, the Roosters looked headed for victory.



However, Nene MacDonald spectacularly scored with two minutes on the clock and Josh Dugan - filling in for Widdop - kicked the conversion five metres from the sideline to send the game to golden point extra time.



Cameron McInnes looked like he had botched the attacking raid when he kicked it on the second tackle, however, MacDonald caught the ricochet and shrugged off five defenders to score.

