Video: Knights power over to score with clever dummy run around set play against shell-shocked Raiders

Newcastle have shocked Canberra 34-20 at McDonald Jones Stadium today, sending the Raiders to their third straight loss.

The last-placed Knights snapped a seven-game losing streak in the see-sawing affair, and claimed just their second win in 28 matches.

Their victory was marred by Knights prop Jacob Saifiti being taken to hospital in an ambulance for precautionary scans, after he appeared to suffer a possible neck injury in the first half.

The 21-year-old was stretchered from the field on a medi cab, but could be seen moving his fingers while being assessed by the trainer for around five minutes.

He appeared to have his head jolted as he rolled out of an innocuous tackle on Joseph Tapine, and was accidentally bumped by the Raiders attacker as he wriggled out.

Meanwhile his twin brother Daniel was the hero for the Knights.

After standing by his brother as he was assessed by trainers, he finished with 187 metres and produced two offloads in a stirring display.

Second-rower Sione Mata'utia also claimed two tries, including a vital one in the 60th minute when he chased through on a Brock Lamb grubber.

His brother Peter then produced the match-sealer, pushing his way over from a Josh Starling inside ball, for the Knights' third try in a 10-minute purple patch in the second half.

It marked their biggest win since August 2015, but continued a trend of troubling the Raiders.

They drew with them early last season before they were unluckily beaten by Canberra in golden point last July.

They also flogged them 44-0 in a pre-season trial this February.

And while the Knights were handling error-free in the second half, the Raiders struggled to make the most of their opportunities.

They completed at less than 50 per cent in the second period, and missed 19 tackles after halftime as the momentum swung against them.

After trailing 10-8 at halftime, a barging Elliot Whitehead gave them hope when he scored before Newcastle's Joe Wardle began the Knights' hot streak of three straight tries.