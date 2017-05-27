 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Video: Kiwis star Josh Hoffman scores vital try as Eels resist Rabbitohs fightback for gutsy win

share

Source:

AAP

Mitchell Moses has proven a change can be as good as a holiday as he piloted Parramatta to a 22-16 win over South Sydney.

The Parramatta winger dotted over to seal the 22-16 win against South Sydney at ANZ Stadium.
Source: SKY

Just two weeks into his Eels' career, Moses battled a hip injury to have a hand in two of Parramatta's tries and looked dangerous every time he touched the ball at ANZ Stadium.

It was a far cry from his performance against the Rabbitohs at the same ground exactly a fortnight ago.

On that occasion Fox Sports Stats showed he failed to run the ball once in 28 possessions as the Tigers decided there was no value in keeping him for the rest of the season and granted him an early release.

But last night, he couldn't be accused of lacking interest or involvement, while playing at halfback.

He inserted himself into the game in the sixth minute when he took the line on and put Tepai Moeroa through a gap to score.

Moses' combination with stand-in five-eighth Clinton Gutherson also improved on last week, as the Eels No.6 also set up two tries - including a 60-metre effort out of dummy-half for winger Semi Radradra that gave the Eels an 18-0 half-time lead.

Then as Souths threatened to work their way back into the game at 18-6 in the final 20 minutes, Moses again took charge.

After he ran the ball on the last and spread it to the right, winger Josh Hoffman planted the ball in the corner despite having his entire body in the air and over the sideline.

Meanwhile, Souths looked every bit the side that had played in Perth just five days ago, losing their eighth game in nine years in the week immediately following the annual cross-country trip.

Cody Walker had a difficult night at the back as he let three bombs bounce and fumbled a simple Gutherson first-half grubber to allow Beau Scott to score.

Robbie Farah had a solid, but not spectacular, display at hooker just a week after being overlooked for the NSW Origin side.

It took until the 49th minute for the Rabbitohs to score when Angus Chrichton went the length of the field to score, before Alex Johnston scored two late tries to flatter the Bunnies' losing margin.

Related

NRL

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

00:30
2
The fullback made the most of the Blues’ disorganisation to score.

Watch: Damian McKenzie scores brilliant runaway try after Chiefs' cheeky trick play to catch Blues napping

00:30
3
The fullback made the most of the Blues’ disorganisation to score.

As it happened: Epic Battle of the Bombays fought in wet Auckland weather ends in a stalemate as Chiefs, Blues grind out draw

00:30
4
The Chiefs have once again turned their gritty defence into offence as they used every tool in the box to draw the match.

Watch: Chiefs create game-saving try from nothing with length-of-the-field run finished off by pinpoint crosskick

02:00
5
The likes of Julian Savea put down his rugby ball and got stuck into helping put together lunch in Wellington.

'I'd like a bit more ball!' - Julian Savea praises midfield duo ahead of Bulls clash

01:43
The aerospace world has spent the last 24 hours digesting New Zealand's entry into the space race.

Watch: Rocket Lab’s successful Hawke’s Bay launch fuels commercial interest

Rocket Lab says interest from organisations wanting to deploy satellites has increased since Thursday's first test launch.

01:44
Trump's shove of Montenegro's prime minister has gone viral around the world.

Donald Trump pushes on terror, listens on climate change at G-7 summit

Trump also showed signs that, true to form, he might be willing to deal.

00:32
Another person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries while the taxi drivers received minor injuries.

One person dead after car collides with taxi in Auckland

A second person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

01:42
Georgina Callander, 18, had met the star in 2015, when she posted a photo on Instagram of meeting her.

'Hate will not win' - Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for charity concert

Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester to give a concert to raise money for the victims of this week's deadly bombing.

02:00
The movie screened again in Maungataroto and I NEWS reporter Helen Castles went along.

Anti-vaccination film not turning people away from immunisation says advisory centre

Vaxxed accuses health authorities of a cover-up over the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ