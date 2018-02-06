 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Video: 'He was just worried' - NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga reveals Johnathan Thurston's plea to stay with Cowboys

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Teenage NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga said his move to play for Newcastle Knights was best the decision for his career and his family despite the efforts of rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston trying to keep him at the North Queensland Cowboys.

The young NZ star opened up about Thurston's attempt to convince him not to move to Newcastle from North Queensland.
Source: NRL.COM

Ponga, 19, trained under the watchful eye of Thurston for two years at the Cowboys and played with him before the teen was lured to the Knights on a four-year deal worth $3.9 million.

"Obviously he cares about me being a young bloke and he had me under his wing I guess for the last two years up there (North Queensland)," said Ponga.

"I think he was a bit worried, I just decided to go down my own path."

Ponga believes the move to Newcastle was important so he can get more game time at fullback.

"Huge, it was one of the main reasons why I signed and like I said I just wanted to play regular footy."

He has played nine NRL games and joins new recruitments Mitchell Pearce, Aiden Guerra, Conor Watson, Tautau Moga, Jacob Lillyman, Herman Ese’ese, Chris Heighington and Slade Griffin.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

2
Joelle King (L) of New Zealand in action during quarter final of the PSA World Championships in Manchester, United Kingdom on 15 December 2017. Joelle was defeated 3-0 by Camille Serme. Copyright photo: PSA Word Tour

Joelle King beats reigning world champ in straight sets to claim Cleveland Classic squash title

00:36
3
The young NZ star opened up about Thurston's attempt to convince him not to move to Newcastle from North Queensland.

Video: 'He was just worried' - NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga reveals Johnathan Thurston's plea to stay with Cowboys

00:15
4
Joshua and Parker are set to fight on March 31 in Cardiff.

'I hope he's fit' - Anthony Joshua warns Joseph Parker not to get dropped in early rounds and disappoint public


5

Brad Weber set on stamping claim for Chiefs and All Blacks' vacated halfback spots

03:30
Frustration over government's decision to boycott lower marae boils over - but protest was peaceful.

'A little bit naive to think there aren't still issues' - 1 NEWS' Corin Dann reflects on small Waitangi day protest

Waitangi 2018 was, in the end, not quite protest free but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared unfazed by it.


01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 