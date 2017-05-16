Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

Salford Red Devils forward Ryan Lannon was left red faced after he was denied a try after being ankle-tapped metres before the try-line in his side's Challenge Cup win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Lannon made a break at halfway in the 54th minute on Sunday's game in Manchester, beating several players towards the line.

He began to celebrate as he thought he was in the clear of the Rovers' defence, but he was tackled by Nick Scruton who scrambled back in time to make a covering tackle.