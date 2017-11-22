 

Video: 'He always calls me fat' - Konrad Hurrell on 'love-hate relationship' with Tongan star Andrew Fifita

Konrad Hurrell says his 'bromance' with star Tongan player Andrew Fifita at the Rugby League World Cup is like any relationship with its highs and lows.

The two league stars have hit it off since being in camp for the RLWC.
Hurrell opened up to media this afternoon in Auckland about his friendship with the Sharks forward.

"I guess it's a love-hate relationship there, obviously he's a good bloke to be in the team," said Hurrell.

"He's pretty loud, I thought Manu Vatuvei was loud but he's on another level.

"He always calls me fat, if you look in the mirror I reckon I'm a little bit better than him."

On a serious note, Hurrell was quick to praise Fifita, saying he brings a lot experience to the Mate Ma'a Tonga team.

"But it's good to have his experience around the boys especially around the young boys," said Hurrell.

"As a bloke that pretty much all the players look up to – it's good to have him in the team."

The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.
Tonga take on England this Saturday at Mount Smart in Auckland in the RLWC semi-final.

