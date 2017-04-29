Video: Gutherson double leads Eels past Thurston-less Cowboys

The late scratching of star halfback Johnathan Thurston was a blow the North Queensland Cowboys couldn't recover from as they slumped to a 26-6 loss at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Thurston was expected to make a sorely-needed return for the Cowboys but his troublesome calf flared up late this afternoon and he was forced to watch on helplessly as North Queensland were thoroughly outclassed by the visiting Eels.



North Queensland have now dropped three of their six home games this season and their night went from bad to worse when stand-in skipper Gavin Cooper appeared to injure his shoulder in the dying minutes of the contest.



Corey Norman was again instrumental for a red-hot Parramatta outfit, while fullback Clint Gutherson bagged two tries and was a perfect four from four with the boot in the Eels' dominant display.



Eels firebrand Tepai Moeroa was denied a try by the video referee after just four minutes but it was only a short reprieve for the Cowboys as Gutherson produced an acrobatic finish to open Parramatta's account minutes later.



While Parramatta looked dangerous on every play the Cowboys never got out of first gear as error after error cruelled any attacking opportunities for the hosts.



Thurston's absence was again sorely missed as makeshift halves pairing Morgan and John Asiata struggled mightily with their kicking game.



The Eels continued to enjoy the majority of possession and they made the Cowboys pay when star centre Michael Jennings tore the Cowboys defence to shreds and he found Gutherson to complete his double and helping Parramatta to a 14-0 haltime lead.

North Queensland's woeful handling returned early in the second half and the on- song Eels quickly made them pay when debuting half Will Smith dashed over for a soft try minutes later.



The Cowboys finally showed some signs of life when winger Antonio Winterstein pounced on a grubber in the 64th minute but a comeback never looked likely and Eels captain Tim Mannah's late try wrapped up the game.

