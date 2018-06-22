Video: Giggling Konrad Hurrell kisses unsuspecting Mate Ma'a Tonga hard man Manu Ma'u on the head

Source:
Mate Ma'a Tonga star centre Konrad Hurrell was up to his old tricks last night, catching his teammate Manu Ma'u off guard as he laid on a kiss on the Parramatta Eels enforcer's head.
While the Tongan players were getting haircuts at their accommodation, Hurrell took the opportunity to lighten up the mood – kissing the forehead of NRL star forward Ma'u.
"Sharing the love with my toko (brother) he need to smile a bit more," Hurrell posted on social media.
The Tongan team are in Sydney preparing for their upcoming Pacific Test against fierce rivals Toa Samoa at Campbelltown Stadium tomorrow night.
