Video: Giggling Konrad Hurrell kisses unsuspecting Mate Ma'a Tonga hard man Manu Ma'u on the head

Mate Ma'a Tonga star centre Konrad Hurrell was up to his old tricks last night, catching his teammate Manu Ma'u off guard as he laid on a kiss on the Parramatta Eels enforcer's head.

While the Tongan players were getting haircuts at their accommodation, Hurrell took the opportunity to lighten up the mood – kissing the forehead of NRL star forward Ma'u.

"Sharing the love with my toko (brother) he need to smile a bit more," Hurrell posted on social media.