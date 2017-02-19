Video: Former NRL star Kurt Gidley creates headaches for Broncos as Wolves outclass Brisbane

 

AAP

Warrington have upset Brisbane 27-18 to become the first Super League team to win a World Club Series match since the competition was expanded in 2015.

The Warrington Wolves dominated the Broncos in their World Club Series match winning 27-18.
Source: SKY

Inspired by former NSW skipper Kurt Gidley and England five-eighth Kevin Brown, the fired-up Wolves led 24-6 at halftime and held on doggedly in a bad-tempered second period to seal the win over Wayne Bennett's NRL side.

The Broncos got off to the worst possible start and found themselves trailing after only 70 seconds when Ben Hunt's poor pass was picked off by Joe Westerman.

Hunt did manage to haul down the rampaging lock 10 metres shy of the line, but Brown was on hand to scamper over for the try to send the home crowd into raptures.

Stunned by that early setback Brisbane struggled to make any early inroads and after Dylan Patton's penalty extended the hosts' lead they crossed twice more through Ryan Atkins and Matty Russell.

Two successful Patton kicks made it 20-0 in as many minutes and with Brown and Gidley controlling the tempo of the game the tourists' found themselves constantly on the back foot.

Corey Oates finally provided some joy for the tourists on the half-hour mark with a fabulous diving finish in the corner after Hunt and Milford combined to cut through the Wolves' defence.

However, on the stroke of halftime Warrington ran in their fourth try when Tom Lineham burrowed his way over to give the hosts a comfortable cushion at the break.

Brisbane started the second half in a more positive fashion and grabbed their second try through a brilliant solo effort from the jet-heeled James Roberts.

With the Wolves deep in Broncos' territory, Roberts latched onto an errant Brown kick, side-stepped Atkins and sprinted 90 metres for a magnificent try.

Tempers started to fray as the expected Brisbane fightback failed to materialise with at least three scuffles breaking in a five-minute period - much to the delight of the noisy crowd.

A Patton penalty stretched the lead to 26-12 and Gidley booted over a field goal to ice the result.

David Mead grabbed a consolation after Lineham failed to knock a grubber from Darius Boyd into touch but it was too little too late for the Broncos who open their season against Cronulla on March 2.

"It was a tough night, we let ourselves down in the first half," said Sam Thaiday to Sky Sports.

"That was not the Brisbane Broncos. We were extremely rusty.

"They were really great, in our faces, they rattled our cages.They came with a game plan and it worked."

