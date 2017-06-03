 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Video: Eels playmaker attempts weird can-can style celebration after scoring game-clinching try against Warriors

share

Source:

SKY

That's one way to celebrate a 32-24 win, Clint Gutherson.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
That's one way to celebrate a 32-24 win, Clint Gutherson.

As it happened: Eels survive second half comeback as Warriors put in another painful performance across the ditch

00:30
2
The Blues escaped the first ever Super Rugby game in Samoa with a late win over the Reds after a sublime effort down the left.

Watch: Akira Ioane and Melani Nanai combine to set up blazing Blues try, snatching historic Super Rugby win from Reds at the death

00:30
3
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

00:30
4
Ranger made the most of his Super Rugby return in the opening minutes after setting Apia Park alight with some red-hot moves.

As it happened: Blues rob Reds in error-ridden Super Rugby clash in Samoa with game-winning try in final minutes

00:30
5
Paul Vautin said Michael Romelo's family "can’' wait until he gets back, we're having a drink," after Romelo won $6,600 on the show.

Video: The alcohol joke that left indigenous Australian Footy Show contestant speechless

03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.

01:10
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ