Video: Dragons destroy diabolical Warriors on miserable Hamilton night

The Dragons have humbled the Warriors, handing the home side a 30-14 on a wet night in Hamilton.

The Warriors opened the scoring through Ben Matulino in his 200th game, before the Dragons took control of the second half, taking an 18-10 lead into halftime.

It was all one way traffic after that, with the Dragons completing the rout despite two late consolation tries to Warriors youngster, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

FULLTIME: Warriors 14 Dragons 30

Thompson stabs a kick through for Nicoll-Klokstad to try and grab a hattrick. The ball goes over the sideline as the siren goes. Game over as the Dragons outclass the Warriors.

79 mins: Warriors 14 Dragons 30

The Dragons slowing play right down now, they know they've won this game as the Warriors have a scrum feed.

77 mins: Warriors 14 Dragons 30

The Warriors have a scrum. Johnson finds Ayshford, Lillyman makes a run before being bought down. Foran finds Matulino, before Gavet makes a run at the line. Johnson makes a run at the line, putting a kick over the top for Nicoll-Klokstad! He gets there and scores his fourth try in just three games! What a play. Johnson with the kick, and he misses.

72 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 30

Has Kieran Foran grabbed one back for the Warriors? The Dragons spill a high Shaun Johnson kick, Foran and Nightingale scramble for the loose ball, Foran gets there first but Nightingale gets back to knock the ball out of his hands. The bunker has a look and confirms no try.

69 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 30

TRY! The Dragons with a scrum now in a good position, Milne draws a penalty for another the Dragons. The Dragons move the ball too quickly for the Warriors to deal with again as Milne crashes over a lazy tackle from Foran. Lafai with another kick from the sideline, again he misses. Dragons now with a huge 20 point lead.

61 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 26

TRY! The Dragons force a line dropout after Tuivasa-Sheck has to play the ball dead behind his own line. The Dragons all over the Warriors now. The Dragons move the ball in their next set. Nicoll-Klokstad fails to stop the offload from Lafai, who gets the ball to Nightingale, firing the ball out to his winger who darts over for another Dragons try. Lafai with the kick, he misses. Dragons now 16 in front.

58 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 22

Nicoll-Klokstad just makes it out of his in-goal on the Warriors' first tackle, the Dragons' defence applying some brilliant offensive pressure here.

55 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 22

Johnson again tests Nightingale on the last tackle, he slips but recovers in time to start the Dragons latest attack. Jack de Ballin tries to offload, but Mann can't quite hold on to the ball. Warriors ball.

52 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 22

TRY! The Dragons strike first in the second half! Macdonald goes over in the corner, but has he gone out? Sele makes a devastating burst, before the Dragons move the ball wide to see Macdonald fly over to score in the corner. The bunker shows that the try is good. The Warriors with a mountain to climb now. Lafai with the kick, he misses it. Dragons up by 12.

50 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 18

A terrible stab kick from Johnson sees the Warriors surrender possession in another good position. The Dragons restart play. Rain starting to fall in Hamilton now.

47 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 18

Have we got a try here! Macdonald goes through but is tackled by Gavet, the ball comes flying loose and Frizell pounces on the loose ball to claim a try. Referee says no, but checks with the bunker, who also says no try.

46 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 18

A short pass from Johnson sees Thompson clean through! He takes the tackle, Tuivasa-Sheck plays from dummy half but throws a forward pass to waste a golden opportunity!

43 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 18

Tuivasa-Sheck soars above the Dragons to claim a high ball and start the Warriors' set. Elsewhere Matulino appears to be having issues with his shoulder. The Warriors move the ball, Fusitu'a makes a good run, Johnson kicks on the last but none of his teammates chase.

41 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 18

Lafai gets the second half underway with a deep kick to the Warriors.

8:56pm

The Dragons are quickly back out on the field, the Warriors meanwhile are getting one final message from Stephen Kearney before they resume.

HALFTIME: Warriors 10 Dragons 18

Ayshford looks to break through the line, but the siren goes to bring the first half to a close. The Dragons hold an eight point lead in a half that they dominated. We'll be back soon as the Warriors look to mount a comeback in Hamilton.

39 mins: Warriors 10 Dragons 18

TRY! The Warriors get a penalty from Tyson Frizell, Johnson fires a deep kick down for a Warriors scrum 30m out. Gubb draws another penalty and plays the ball quickly. Gavet runs strong at the line but is tackled. Johnson kicks on the fifth and the Dragons spill it! Nicoll-Klokstad picks up the loose ball and crosses over! The ref wants to check with the bunker, and the try is given! Nicoll-Klokstad gives the Warriors hope before the break! Johnson with the kick, and he's missed. Dragons still lead by eight.

35 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 18

TRY! Lafai scores now! Mann moves the ball quickly, finding Lafai with a cutout pass. He's one-on-one witch Nicoll-Klokstad and does him inside-out to glide through and score. Lafai converts his own try. Dragons now leading by 10.

32 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 12

Sam Lisone loses the ball just over the halfway line. The Dragons starting to stamp their authority on this match.

30 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 12

Gubb gives away yet another penalty, the Dragons decide to have a shot at goal. Lafai with his third of the night, it's good. The Warriors now need to score twice to take the lead as the Dragons lead by six.

28 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 10

Foran with another kick to end the Warriors' set, Nightingale gathers but Hoffman gives away another penalty. The Dragons can really rub some salt into the wounds here.

26 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 10

The Dragons go close again! Paul Vaughan is brought down close to the line, but the Warriors give away a penalty, Bodene Thompson the culprit. Another set in a dangerous position for the Dragons. Joel Thompson goes over but has he grounded the ball? The referee checks upstairs, that should be all good for the Dragons, the try is awarded as the visitors score their second in a matter of minutes. Lafai with another kick, he hooks it across the face of goal. Dragons lead by four.

22 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 6

TRY! The Dragons looking to take advantage of the Warriors' left edge, Ayshford has been up to the task though. Foran sends another high kick up for Nightingale who gathers comfortably to start the Dragons set. Lafai finds the perfect offload to Faifai Loa, who races away to score for the Dragons! Lafai lines up the kick to bring the scores level, he curves the ball back through the posts. All square in Hamilton.

17 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 0

The Dragons send a high kick up from their next set, Tuivasa-Sheck gathers and tries to step his way through the line before being tackled by Mann. Kieran Foran sends a precision kick that lands just short of a 40-20, but puts the Dragons right back on their own line.

15 mins: Warriors 6 Dragons 0

TRY! Matulino opens the scoring in his 200th game! A killer ball from Kieran Foran sees Matulino bulldoze his way over after a brilliant draw and pass sees the Warriors prop go over. Hamilton erupts as the Warriors are the first on the board! Shaun Johnson with the kick now, he gets it! Warriors ahead by six.

12 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

A knock on from Milne sees the Warriors with the ball in a great position. They'll feed the scrum on the 40m line.

10 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

McCrone's kick goes over the sideline for the first stoppage of the game after 10 minutes. Both sides yet to seize control of this game. Warriors scrum.

9 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The Dragons are moving the ball quicker than the Warriors can deal with. McCrone stabs a low kick through that Tuivasa-Sheck tidies up from fullback.

7 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

Johnson makes a kick on the fifth tackle that tests Nightingale at the back. Johnson then chases his own kick to make the tackle as the Dragons start their set in front of their own tryline.

4 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

The two sides exchange sets, the Warriors back with the ball. Johnson puts a high kick up, Hoffman spills the ball as the Dragons regain possession.

2 mins: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

A solid hit from Bunty Afoa on Jack de Belin highlights the opening set, the Dragons kick on the last to Tuivasa-Sheck who tries to start a counter attack.

KICK OFF: Warriors 0 Dragons 0

Issac Luke kicks off to start the match, former Warriors prop Russell Packer with the first hit up.

8:00pm

Ben Matulino leads the Warriors out before his 200th appearance for the club, a great achivement from a great player.

7:59pm

Tyson Frizell leads the Dragons out of the tunnel, a hearty chorus of boos from the Hamilton crowd, no disguising who they're supporting.

7:55pm

Not long to go until the start of play now! Conditions are perfect for play at Waikato Stadium, with a decent number of fans filling the main stand as the Warriors venture south to Hamilton.

PRE-MATCH

Having thrown away a 22-point halftime lead in a humiliating defeat to the Penrith Panthers last week, the Warriors need to bounce back with a win against the fifth placed Dragons.

Fortunately, the Dragons are currently on a three match losing streak, while the visitors will also be without star name Josh Dugan.

The Dragons have traditionally done very well in past fixtures against the Warriors, claiming a whopping 80 per cent win rate, with 20 wins from 25 games played.

The Warriors will be hoping for a big game from prop Ben Matulino, who will make his 200th appearance for the club before he joins the Wests Tigers in the off-season.

TEAMS

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. Blake Ayshford, 4. David Fusitu'a, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Bunty Afoa.

Interchange (from): 14. Nathaniel Roache, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Ligi Sao, 17. Ben Matulino, 18. Charlie Gubb, 22. Tui Lolohea.

Dragons: 1. Jason Nightingale, 2. Nene Macdonald, 3. Taane Milne, 4. Timoteo Lafai, 5. Kalifa Faifai Loa, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Josh McCrone, 8. Russell Packer, 9. Cameron McInness, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Joel Thompson, 13. Jack de Belin.