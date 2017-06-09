 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Video: Clutch man! Billy Slater delivers superb short ball, setting up Storm's match winning try against Sharks

share

Source:

AAP

Billy Slater sent one final reminder to Queensland State of Origin selectors last night, as he produced the match-winning pass for Melbourne to beat Cronulla 18-13.

Slater sent one final reminder to Maroons selectors last night, as he produced the match-winning pass in the Storm’s 18-13 win over Cronulla.
Source: SKY

In a physical encounter that befitted the rivalry between last year's NRL grand finalists, the Sharks recovered from an early 12-0 deficit to take a late lead before Slater worked his magic.

With six minutes to play and down 13-12 following a James Maloney field goal, Slater took the ball to the line and provided a short pass for second-rower Felise Kaufusi.

It marked the Storm's first win without halfback Cooper Cronk in two years, after he was rested on match eve due to a heavy workload through the Origin period.

Slater's match-winning play capped an up-and-down night at Southern Cross Group Stadium for the fullback in his last chance to impress before Queensland's State of Origin II side is announced.

A controversial omission from Origin I, he broke through five tackles and made a blinding cover tackle, but coughed up a costly error on attack that led to Cronulla's first try.

After he fumbled a ball into Maloney, the Sharks five-eighth broke downfield and attracted a penalty, before he put Luke Lewis over via a ball that went to ground in the following set.

Cronulla reduced the margin to two just nine minutes into the second half through Sosaia Feki, before Maloney levelled the scores courtesy of a 62nd minute penalty goal.

The NSW five-eighth then appeared to have the match won for Cronulla after a 72nd minute field goal, before Slater stood up with his 12th try assist in 11 games.

Meanwhile fellow Queensland hopeful Valentine Homes ran 172 metres at the back for Cronulla, but lacked the spark when required for the Sharks.

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith also appeared refreshed following his break after Origin I, as his fingerprints were all over the Storm's first two tries in the opening eight minutes.

After he kicked a 40-20 from dummy-half in the third minute, he fired a flat pass for Kaufusi close to the line from him to score his first.

Smith then went short again out of dummy-half five minutes later for prop Tim Glasby, who took the ball on the advantage line and crashed over the line.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!


00:30
2
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

Watch: Team NZ's massive comeback takes them to the brink of Louis Vuitton final

00:41
3
We've delved into the TVNZ archives to find these images of a young Beauden, Scott and Jordie.

Watch: Barrett flashback! See New Zealand rugby's most dominant family a very long time before they became stars

02:50
4
The Hurricanes' wrecking ball was included in the squad to face the Lions, two seasons after returning to union.

'I'm just happy for my parents' – humble Ngani Laumape thanks family for All Blacks call up

00:23
5
The Irish singer looked chuffed to be in the presence of the star All Black at Westpac Stadium today.

Irish pop icon Ronan Keating can't contain his smile as he gets to meet All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett


00:30
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

1 NEWS NOW brings you LIVE coverage of the 35th America's Cup qualification series from Bermuda's Great Sound.

02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Wild night out in Suva left local man dead - and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country

Josateki Narube plunged from the second floor balcony of an apartment block in the early hours of October 31, 2015.


Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher, argues 1 NEWS columnist John Armstrong.

Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

The Tory leader's election campaign has been a shocker, says John Armstrong.

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ